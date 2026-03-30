Russian troops are advancing in Kupiansk direction; small group of occupiers has been cut off in Kupiansk, — Trehubov

Russian forces continue to press forward in the Kupiansk area, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses near several settlements.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, according to Censor.NET.

"Meanwhile, in Kupiansk itself, a small group of occupiers remaining under the ruins of the hospital is effectively isolated and poses no serious threat to the Defense Forces. Enemy activity also continues in the Lyman direction and along the Sumy region border, where the Russians are attempting to expand their footholds. What is the actual situation in these sectors of the front, and have there been any changes with the arrival of spring?" he explained.

What happened before?

Earlier, Russian Z-blogger Romanov claimed that all the occupiers surrounded in Kupiansk had been killed.

Later, the Defense Forces stated that Russian troops remain in Kupiansk.

It was also reported that in Kupiansk, nearly two dozen Russian soldiers have been effectively surrounded for almost three months. Supplies can only reach them by air.

See more: Police officer Yurii Tarasenko killed while carrying out combat mission in Kupiansk. PHOTO