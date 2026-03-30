Ukrainian orthography as state language standard enters into force

The Ukrainian orthography as a state language standard has entered into force. Its text has now been published on the official website of the National Commission on State Language Standards.

This was reported by the National Commission, Censor.NET informs.

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"On 28 March 2026, following the adoption of Resolution No. 398 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 27 March 2026, 'On repealing Resolution No. 437 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 22 May 2019, "Issues of Ukrainian Orthography",' the state language standard 'Ukrainian Orthography,' approved by Decision No. 47 of the National Commission on State Language Standards dated 1 March 2026, entered into force. The text of this state language standard has been published on the Commission's official website," the statement says.

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As noted, the decisions of the National Commission on State Language Standards are binding throughout the territory of Ukraine, therefore

...the state language standard "Ukrainian Orthography" applies to all spheres of public life defined by legislation, in particular by the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language".

No changes have been made to the established rules of Ukrainian orthography for users. Editorial and technical corrections were made to the text.

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The Commission plans further work on Ukrainian orthography with the aim of improving it and resolving problematic issues within it.