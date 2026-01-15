Rada adopts resolution to strengthen role of Ukrainian language in affirming state

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported a resolution on strengthening the role of the Ukrainian language in affirming the Ukrainian state.

The Verkhovna Rada’s press service reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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More about the resolution

The adopted resolution No. 14334 addresses eliminating the consequences of Soviet Russification of Ukrainian legislation. In particular, it provides for:

updating and approving the Ukrainian language orthography taking into account modern scientific approaches;

improving the linguistic quality of the texts of normative legal acts, including legislation;

developing Ukrainian-language audiovisual content by public media;

strengthening measures to counter the spread of pro-Russian narratives in the media space;

aligning the Unified Glossary of Legal Terms with the translation of the EU acquis terms glossary.

This resolution is not a law, but it outlines principles and recommendations for state institutions on implementing language policy.

Read more: Russian no longer protected language in Ukraine: Rada removes it from text of European Charter on Languages

Sustainable development of the state

The text points to the critical importance of protecting the Ukrainian language and forming a Ukrainian-language environment for "national security, state unity, and Ukraine’s sustainable development."

"The legislative and administrative decisions necessary for this must be adopted in line with the interests of Ukrainian statehood and the future of the Ukrainian people, despite resistance from the aggressor state or any other external pressure," the resolution says.

Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Olena Ivanovska welcomed the adoption of the resolution, noting that the document will promote the development of Ukrainian-language media content and the creation of the Unified Glossary of Legal Terms.

Read more: Dnipro introduces moratorium on public Russian-language content