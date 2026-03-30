46 combat engagements recorded on front since start of day: enemy presses hardest in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff
Since the beginning of the day on Monday, 30 March, the number of enemy attacks has reached 46.
This is stated in the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.
Enemy shelling
Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Neskuchne, Sytne, Stepanivka, Korenok, Prohres, Iskryskivshchyna, Vovkivka, Kharkivka were affected; as well as Kryvusha in the Chernihiv region.
Situation in the north
In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place. The enemy carried out 47 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of them using a multiple launch rocket system.
Fighting in the Kharkiv region
In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy twice assaulted the positions of our units near the settlement of Vovchansk and towards Khatnie.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made five attempts to improve its tactical position towards the settlements of Novoosynove and Kupiansk.
Fighting in the east
In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
In the Sloviansk direction, two combat engagements took place near the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakitne. One battle is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.
In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Novopavlivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 14 attempts to push our troops out of their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske. Three combat engagements are ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched five attacks near Berezove and towards Oleksandrohrad and Verbove.
Situation in the south
- In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks near Huliaipole, Bilohiria, and towards the settlements of Staroukrainka and Zaliznychne. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselivka, Shyroke, Charivne. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.
- In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but carried out airstrikes on Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka.
- In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.
No significant changes in the situation have been observed in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.
"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.
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