Russia attacks Ukraine with attack drones, Air Force says (updated)

Russian troops continue attacking the territory of Ukraine using attack drones.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones

At 6:42 p.m., UAVs were reported flying from the Kyiv region toward Brusyliv.

At 6:44 p.m., a UAV was reported in the Sumy region heading toward the Chernihiv region (Baturyn).

At 7:11 p.m., a UAV was reported in the Zhytomyr region heading toward Berdychiv.

Updated information

At 8:10 p.m., the Air Force reported UAV movement:

From the Black Sea, heading toward Pivdenne.

From the Odesa region, heading toward the Vinnytsia region.

In the southern Chernihiv region, heading toward the Kyiv region.

In the southern Sumy region, heading toward the Poltava region.

Passing Bilopillia in the Sumy region, heading west.

In the eastern Mykolaiv region, heading north.

In the northern Kharkiv region, constantly changing direction.

Updated information

At 8:46 p.m., a UAV was reported heading toward the city of Sumy.

At 9:05 p.m., a UAV was reported in Mykolaiv region heading north, and a UAV in Odesa region was passing Rozdilna heading northwest.

At 9:18 p.m., enemy tactical aviation activity was reported in the southeastern direction. There is a threat of aerial weapons being used against frontline regions.

At 9:53 p.m., a UAV was reported in the Sumy region heading southwest.

At 9:57 p.m., a UAV was reported approaching the city of Kharkiv from the north.

Updated information

At 9:58 p.m., missile danger was declared across all of Ukraine. A MiG-31K takeoff was recorded.

At 10:02 p.m., a high-speed target was reported in the Zhytomyr region.

At 10:16 p.m., a UAV was reported flying from the Black Sea toward Mykolaiv region (Ochakiv).

At 10:17 p.m., a UAV was reported approaching the city of Zaporizhzhia from the south.

Updated information

At 10:22 p.m., enemy tactical aviation launched guided aerial bombs at the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 10:23 p.m., enemy tactical aviation launched guided aerial bombs in the northern Sumy region.

At 10:24 p.m., the air raid alert was lifted.

At 10:25 p.m., a UAV was reported moving from the Sumy region into the Poltava region.

Updated information

At 10:42 p.m., a group of UAVs was reported in the Poltava region heading toward Poltava, Hadyach and Myrhorod.

At 10:43 p.m., a UAV was reported approaching the city of Zaporizhzhia from the east.

At 10:44 p.m., Kharkiv: a UAV was reported approaching from the north.

At 10:47 p.m., a group of UAVs was reported in the northern Sumy region heading toward the Chernihiv region.

Stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that Russian troops had struck the Hlukhiv community in the Sumy region with guided aerial bombs, injuring 11 people.

See more: Russians attacked 44 settlements in Kharkiv region in week: three dead and 75 injured. PHOTOS