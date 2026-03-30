Bulgaria joined PURL programme to purchase weapons for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Bulgaria will join the PURL programme.

He said this during a joint press conference with Bulgaria’s acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, Censor.NET reports.

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Bulgaria joins the PURL programme

"I am grateful for the positive signal that Bulgaria is joining the PURL programme. And first of all, the signal itself is important here. Second, it is an opportunity for us to strengthen our air defense strategy ahead of the next heating season," the head of state said.

For his part, Andrey Gyurov confirmed that Bulgaria would contribute to the PURL programme.

Read more: Ukraine and Bulgaria have signed 10-year security agreement, — Zelenskyy

Security agreement

It should be recalled that on Monday, 30 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Bulgaria’s acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, who is visiting Kyiv, signed an agreement on security cooperation.

For reference

PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) is a joint US-NATO initiative launched in July 2025 to quickly provide Ukraine with critically needed US weapons. Partner countries finance the purchase of weapons from existing US stockpiles based on a list of requirements drawn up by Ukraine.

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