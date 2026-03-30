Man stabs TCR serviceman in Odesa, he uses traumatic weapon

In Odesa, during mobilisation measures, a man stabbed a serviceman of a Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS), while passers-by began blocking the vehicle of the notification team.

The National Police reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

The incident occurred in the Peresyp district of the city.

According to preliminary law enforcement data, the notification team identified a man who had violated military registration rules. During an attempt to take him to the TCR and SS, he stabbed a serviceman.

See more: Man stabbed TCR serviceman and police officer in Mykolaiv: he was detained. PHOTO

Passers-by intervened

At the same time, passers-by began obstructing the actions of the notification team, in particular by blocking the exit from the residential compound. A TCR and SS serviceman used a traumatic weapon toward one of the passers-by.

As a result of the incident, two people were hospitalised with injuries. Law enforcement officers are currently working at the scene and establishing all the circumstances of the incident. More details are promised later.

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