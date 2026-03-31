Leningrad region has been under drone attack for seven days: port of Ust-Luga is under fire again
On the night of 31 March, the Russian port of Ust-Luga was again hit by a drone attack. This marks the third strike on the facility in a month and the seventh consecutive day of attacks in the Leningrad Oblast.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media
According to locals, explosions and heavy gunfire were heard in the Ust-Luga area, as well as in the Kirishsky, Luzhsky and Tosnensky districts. Russian authorities claimed to have shot down 20 drones over the port.
The governor of the Leningrad Oblast stated that the repulsion of the air attack continued even after the first reports of the incident.
Earlier, a UAV threat had been declared in the region, specifically for the Luzhsky, Kirishsky and Tosnensky districts.
Local authorities also warned of possible disruptions to mobile internet services — specifically, a reduction in connection speeds due to the threat of attacks.
Previous strikes
Following previous attacks in the port area, smouldering is reportedly continuing after earlier strikes, indicating a second impact on the infrastructure facility.
- It was previously reported that drones had again attacked the Leningrad region: the port of Ust-Luga was damaged, and smoke from the fires blanketed St Petersburg.
- On the night of 25 March, the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones. The attack sparked a major fire at the port of Ust-Luga, which is the second-largest hub for Russian oil exports on the Baltic Sea.
- At this port, the drones struck facilities belonging to "Novatek," Russia’s largest liquefied natural gas producer. Following the strike, shipments of oil and petroleum products were halted there.
- On the night of 27 March, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the port of Ust-Luga with drones once again.
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