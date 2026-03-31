Drone has been discovered on lake in Finland near border with Russia

The Finnish Border Guard discovered an unmanned aerial vehicle on the ice of Lake Pyhäjärvi in the municipality of Parikkala, near the border with Russia. The area where the incident occurred has been cordoned off for the investigation.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yle, Finnish border guards reported this.

The Border Service has cordoned off the area of the incident to ensure the investigation proceeds safely.

According to border guards, the situation poses no threat to the public.

The police have taken charge of the investigation into the device.

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