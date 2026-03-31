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Drone has been discovered on lake in Finland near border with Russia
The Finnish Border Guard discovered an unmanned aerial vehicle on the ice of Lake Pyhäjärvi in the municipality of Parikkala, near the border with Russia. The area where the incident occurred has been cordoned off for the investigation.
According to Censor.NET, citing Yle, Finnish border guards reported this.
The Border Service has cordoned off the area of the incident to ensure the investigation proceeds safely.
According to border guards, the situation poses no threat to the public.
The police have taken charge of the investigation into the device.
What led up to
- As a reminder, on March 29, several drones violated Finnish airspace and then crashed.
- Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that the drones that crashed in the country on the afternoon of March 29 were likely Ukrainian.
- Later, Finnish President Alexander Stubb confirmed that one of the drones that crashed on Finnish territory was indeed of Ukrainian origin, but emphasized that the drone posed no military threat to the country.
- For its part, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ukraine is in communication with Finland regarding the drone incidents.
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