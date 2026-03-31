Putin wants more than just Donbas. Peace in Ukraine must be fair, — Kallas

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stated that the seizure of Donbas is not Russia's ultimate goal.

She made this statement at the opening of the informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

Callas emphasized that Russia wants to achieve at the negotiating table what it cannot achieve by military means.

"Peace must be just. We all know that Donbas is not Russia's ultimate goal. When territories are ceded, it is, of course, not just a matter of territories; it is first and foremost a matter of people and what will happen to them, as we saw in Bucha. This is an example of how Russia always wages war ruthlessly, illegally, and without restraint," - said the EU diplomat.

Callas added that the EU will continue to support Ukraine, particularly in terms of funding, limiting Moscow’s economic power, and establishing a special tribunal for Russia.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is demanding that Ukraine withdraw from the parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions under its control.

Read more: 62% of Ukrainians oppose giving up Donbas in exchange for security guarantees – KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS