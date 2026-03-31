Russian strike on Sumy region on 28 March: critically injured 6-year-old girl dies in hospital

The death toll from Russia’s attack on the Shostka district in the Sumy region on 28 March has risen, with a wounded 6-year-old girl dying.

This was reported by the Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

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She died in the hospital

"Sadly, a 6-year-old girl who was seriously wounded in the Russian strike on Shostka district has died in hospital," he wrote.

It is reported that doctors fought for her life, but her injuries proved incompatible with life.

"Unspeakable pain. The parents lost two daughters as a result of this strike. My sincere condolences to the family," the regional governor added.

See more: Day in Sumy region: 16 injured and widespread destruction following Russian strikes. PHOTOS

Background

As reported earlier, on the afternoon of 28 March, Russian troops struck the Znob-Novhorodske community in the Sumy region, killing a 20-year-old woman and injuring her 6-year-old sister.

See more: Russia attacked community in Sumy region with KABs: 11 injured, including child; one man is in serious condition. PHOTO