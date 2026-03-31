FPV drone attacks Nikopol: 11 people injured, including child. PHOTO
Russian forces attacked Nikopol with an FPV drone. Eleven people were injured in the strike, including a child. Some of the victims were hospitalised, and two are in serious condition.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanza.
- Eleven people were injured, including a child, when the enemy attacked Nikopol with an FPV drone.
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Apartment blocks and shops were damaged in the city. A vehicle was destroyed by fire.
Victims
Three people were hospitalised. A 16-year-old girl and a 28-year-old woman are in serious condition. A 25-year-old victim is in moderate condition. Medics are providing all necessary assistance.
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