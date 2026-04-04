Air defense shot down 260 enemy UAVs out of 286, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of April 4, Russia attacked Ukraine with 286 UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, and Italmas types, as well as other types of drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
Launches were detected from the following locations: Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation.
It is noted that approximately 200 of the enemy drones were "Shaheds"
Air Defense Operations
The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 7:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 260 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
Eleven strike UAVs were recorded striking 10 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 6 locations.
"The attack is ongoing; there are about 20 enemy UAVs in the airspace," the Air Force reported.
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