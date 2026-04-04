Starmer will no longer be able to restore relations with Trump, - Guardian

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been told that it will be difficult to repair his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump mocked him for consulting his team on military decisions.

The Guardian reports this, according to Censor.NET, citing ZN.ua.

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The misunderstanding between Trump and Starmer

This incident marked yet another blow from Trump, particularly after Starmer refused to allow the U.S. to use British military bases for initial strikes against Iran.

See also: Trump Criticizes Starmer: 'He's No Winston Churchill'

Diplomats and political figures said that Starmer was right to dismiss the criticism, but added that relations between the two leaders had been seriously damaged and that the British prime minister would have to work harder to build ties with other allies.

The U.S. president stated that Britain should have been the U.S.'s "best ally," but that did not happen during the war with Iran. He also criticized Starmer for "evading" the issue of sending aircraft carriers to the region.

I asked the United Kingdom, which should be our closest ally. In fact, the king is coming here in two weeks; he’s a nice guy, King Charles… I said, "You have two old aircraft carriers—could you send them over?" "Oh, I’ll have to ask my team." I said, "You’re the prime minister; you don’t need to do that." "No, no, no, I have to ask my team. My team has to meet; we’re meeting next week," Trump said.

At the same time, The Guardian’s sources in Downing Street said that Trump had not approached Britain about sending aircraft carriers and that London had not offered to do so. In his previous criticism of Starmer two weeks ago, Trump said that the British prime minister had asked to consult with his team regarding the deployment of minesweepers, not aircraft carriers.

What are they saying in diplomatic circles?

One senior diplomat noted that Starmer did the right thing by "effectively ignoring" Trump’s criticism and should now try to mend ties with Canada, Australia, and European allies, as it is hard to imagine how relations with the current U.S. president could be restored.

Read more: US intelligence believes Iran still has significant missile capability - CNN

Another former diplomat said that a visit by the British monarch and, possibly, a trip to the U.S. by Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales could serve as a way to improve Britain’s relations with Trump, but Starmer took the right approach by refusing to bow to the U.S. president’s demands.

The government adviser on foreign affairs noted that Starmer will always do what is in Britain’s best interests, even if that means building a relationship with Trump, but the "unpredictable, volatile" nature of the U.S. president’s insults toward the UK casts doubt on whether attempting to build a close personal relationship is the best course of action.

Ministers and lawmakers from the Labour Party have assured Starmer that they strongly support his approach, which is to remain calm in the face of Trump’s anger and insults — with some viewing Starmer’s handling of the Iran conflict and the U.S. president’s criticism as further justification for him to remain party leader, regardless of the outcome of next month’s local elections.

Read more: This is genuine defence alliance – OP on signed declaration to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and UK

"I'm glad that here in Britain we have a leader who works with a team and listens to experts. Making foreign policy decisions—let alone decisions about war—without taking others’ views into account leads to problems, such as the surprise when the Iranians closed the Strait of Hormuz," said Emily Thornberry, chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee and a member of the Labour Party.

Kim Darroch, the former British ambassador to the United States, believes that Starmer "did the right thing by refusing to take a direct part in this 'war of choice'."

"But this has undoubtedly caused significant damage to his personal relationship with Trump. Perhaps things will work out. But it is equally likely that an offended Trump could lash out, whether at NATO or at individual European allies, including the United Kingdom, perhaps by imposing new or higher tariffs—a risk that makes restoring our ties with the EU single market an urgent priority," he added.

Trump’s attacks on Britain and Starmer have created problems for Nigel Farage’s right-wing populist party, Reform UK, and the Conservatives, who initially supported the U.S. strikes on Iran but have since softened their stance.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Britain for refusing to allow the use of military bases for preemptive strikes against Iran, as well as for its decision to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius.

See also: Zelenskyy Calls on Trump and Starmer to Engage in Dialogue Following Tensions Over Iran: "I Really Want You to Meet"

Sturmer's reaction

Starmer did not respond to these attacks, but stated that he would stand by his position on the war with Iran "regardless of the pressure and uproar."

"I am fully focused on what is in the best interests of our country, and I make no apologies for that. Despite pressure from others, I will continue to focus on what is in the national interest of the United Kingdom," Starmer replied when asked about Trump's "rather crude" comments.

"And much of what is said or done is undoubtedly intended to put pressure on me; I have no doubt about that. I understand what is going on. But I am not going to back down from my position. I am the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and my job is to focus entirely on what is in the national interest of the United Kingdom… and that is the principle I will continue to follow as I make difficult decisions," he added.