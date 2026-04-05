Violations in Uzhhorod TCR: work of special commission has been initiated, - Operational Command "West". VIDEO+PHOTOS

A monitoring visit to the Uzhhorod TCR, carried out by Andrii Kryuchkov, the Ombudsman’s representative in the Zakarpattia region, revealed flagrant violations despite obstruction from officials.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, according to Censor.NET.

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What violations were found?

As noted, people were held there for weeks – detentions lasting 21, 24, 30, and even 50 days were recorded!

"In the video, a veteran shows his UBD certificate, yet even this status was not grounds for his release. People without proper documentation had their papers and phones confiscated, depriving them of their right to defence. The conditions of detention are degrading: for 40–60 people, there are only 3 mugs and 8 metal plates; people are forced to eat in turn from the same unwashed dishes, and there is no evidence of organised catering. The conditions are completely unsanitary – there is just one toilet and one shower for such a large number of people, and there is no bed linen," the report states.





See more: TCR employee in Volyn beat fisherman and used a stun gun, - SBI. PHOTO

Health

It is also noted that obvious illnesses have been ignored. The photo shows a man with a clear physical disability that is impossible to miss, yet he continued to be detained. Only after the intervention of a representative from Lubinets was an ambulance called for a man with a blood pressure reading of 190 over 100, who had been asking for help for several days. He was hospitalised in a life-threatening condition. After this, it is no surprise that we are receiving reports of sudden deaths on the premises of the TCR.





Lubinets’ response

"Unless radical changes are made to the mobilisation system in the near future, and TCR staff face strict legal liability for unlawful actions, the situation will only worsen. We will continue to see conflicts between citizens and TCR staff, as defence capability cannot be built on gross violations of the Constitution. Following the visit, a statement was submitted regarding the commission of criminal offences under Articles 146, 127, 344, and 426-1 of the Criminal Code. I would also like to commend the staff of the Uzhhorod Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service for their appropriate response and assistance with the monitoring. I am personally monitoring the situation," the Ombudsman emphasised.

Read more: There are many challenges with TCR. I have instructed Fedorov to find more technological approach, - Zelenskyy

"Mobilisation is necessary, the war is ongoing, but everything must take place strictly within the law. I condemn both the unlawful actions of the TCR, and at the same time any attacks on the staff of these institutions. And yes, it is very regrettable that the state cannot bring order to this system. If the situation does not change immediately, we face even greater fragmentation of the state and even greater human rights violations," he concludes.