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Meeting between Zelenskyy and Erdoğan has begun
The meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has begun. It is taking place at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
The meeting began with an official ceremony and opening remarks. This was followed by bilateral talks between the presidents. The meeting is taking place behind closed doors.
What will they talk about?
According to the Communications Directorate of the Office of the President of Turkey, the meeting’s agenda includes discussions on current issues in bilateral relations, regional developments, and efforts aimed at establishing a ceasefire and a long-term solution, particularly within the framework of the Istanbul Process.
What happened before?
- It was previously reported that Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul for talks with Erdogan.
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