ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9741 visitors online
News Shellings of Mykolaiv region
925 0

Two people were injured as result of enemy attack in Mykolaiv region

Shelling of the Mykolaiv region

Today, April 4, Russian forces launched a drone strike on the Bashtanka District of the Mykolaiv region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

What is known

In the Bashtanka District, a 45-year-old man was injured in an attack by a strike drone, the type of which is still being determined. It is reported that he has been hospitalized and is receiving all necessary medical care.

In addition, the car was destroyed.

It was later reported that a 34-year-old woman was also injured in the attack and has been hospitalized.

Read more: Russian attack on Mykolaiv region: 13-year-old girl dies

What happened before?

  • Earlier reports indicated that on March 28, Russians attacked a community in the Mykolaiv region with "Shahed" drones: eight people were wounded, seven of whom were children.
  • It was reported this morning that a 40-year-old woman and two children are in serious condition.
  • Later, a 13-year-old girl died at the hospital.

Author: 

Mykolaiv region (609) shoot out (17993) Bashtanskyy district (6)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 