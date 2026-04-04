Two people were injured as result of enemy attack in Mykolaiv region

Today, April 4, Russian forces launched a drone strike on the Bashtanka District of the Mykolaiv region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

What is known

In the Bashtanka District, a 45-year-old man was injured in an attack by a strike drone, the type of which is still being determined. It is reported that he has been hospitalized and is receiving all necessary medical care.

In addition, the car was destroyed.

It was later reported that a 34-year-old woman was also injured in the attack and has been hospitalized.

Read more: Russian attack on Mykolaiv region: 13-year-old girl dies

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