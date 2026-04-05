Attempted sabotage on gas pipeline linking Serbia and Hungary: Orbán convenes National Security Council

Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Nemenov

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán convened a meeting of the National Security Council in response to an attempted sabotage attack on a gas pipeline in Serbia.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

What is known

Orbán said he had spoken by phone with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

"Serbian authorities discovered a powerful explosive device and the means to detonate it at a critical gas facility connecting Serbia and Hungary," he said.

The Hungarian prime minister added that the investigation is ongoing.

"I have called an emergency meeting of the Defense Council for this afternoon," Orban wrote.

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What led up to

As a reminder, Serbian authorities reported yesterday that two large packages containing explosives and detonators had been discovered in the municipality of Kanjiža, near a gas pipeline.