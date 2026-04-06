Trilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine, Syria and Turkey took place in Damascus, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

In Damascus, in addition to the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, talks were held involving Ukrainian and Syrian delegations, as well as a trilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine, Syria and Turkey.

Zelenskyy announced this on social media, reports Censor.NET.

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Details of the meetings

"We are building new relations, new opportunities and expanding our work for the sake of security. We managed to discuss everything: from security and defence issues and the situation in the region, through all the events surrounding Iran, to energy and infrastructure cooperation between our countries. We will also continue our work on food security," said the head of state.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel

The parties also "discussed in detail how to overcome the consequences of the war, as well as the negotiation process regarding Russia’s war against our state and people".

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram

"I would like to thank all the Syrians who welcomed us today. Ukraine was among the first to support the new Syria following the fall of the Assad regime. We are ready to continue supporting stability and development. We will work even more closely together so that our peoples and our countries become stronger, and so that our economies can also grow stronger," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram

Read more: Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Syria: We are continuing our diplomatic efforts for security and economic cooperation. VIDEO

Zelenskyy’s visit to Syria

As a reminder, on Sunday, 5 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the Syrian capital, Damascus.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Damascus with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. The leaders discussed a range of issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war and Ukraine’s role as a food supplier.

Watch more: Zelenskyy met with Syrian President al-Sharaa: they discussed strengthening food security in Middle East. VIDEO