Kremlin has announced pause in negotiations regarding Ukraine

Russian President’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that negotiations regarding Ukraine are currently on hold.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

According to him, it is difficult to organize a trilateral meeting due to the U.S. side’s busy schedule.

"As for the negotiation process—yes, it’s on hold for now. The Americans have a lot of other things on their plate. That’s why it’s difficult to convene a trilateral meeting at this time," he said on April 6.

Contacts with the United States are ongoing

Despite the pause in negotiations, according to Peskov, Russia and Ukraine continue to maintain separate contacts with the United States and exchange information through their own channels.

A Kremlin spokesperson also commented on a statement by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, regarding a possible visit by an American delegation after Easter.

Earlier, Budanov reported that a delegation of high-ranking U.S. officials led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner could arrive in Ukraine on April 12.

However, the Kremlin stated that it had no information about such plans.