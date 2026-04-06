56 combat engagements on front since start of day: Defense Forces repelling enemy attacks in east and south – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on 6 April 2026, 56 combat engagements have already taken place on the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff press center.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

The aggressor is shelling border areas. Today, the following settlements came under attack in the Sumy region: Iskryskivshchyna, Neskuchne, Bezsalivka, Korenok, Bachivsk, Atynske, Rohizne, Stepanivka, Vovkivka, Malushyne, and Volfyne; Tymonovychi in the Chernihiv region.

Situation in the north

According to the General Staff, in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two airstrikes using four guided aerial bombs, launched 44 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, four of them using multiple launch rocket systems. One combat engagement was recorded.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,303,550 people (+1,180 per day), 11,839 tanks, 39,439 artillery systems, 24,350 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy twice tried to improve its position near the settlements of Starytsia and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out four assault actions near Pishchane and Novoosynove.

Situation in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance toward the settlement of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers twice tried to advance on our troops’ positions toward Yampil and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked twice near Pryvillia and Markove. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Stepanivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. Two assault actions are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 15 attempts to push our soldiers out of their positions near the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novomykolaivka. One enemy assault action is ongoing.

Read more: 41 clashes have been recorded on front line, half of them in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors, — General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivskyi direction, the enemy attacked eight times toward Ivanivka, Myrne, Lisne, Kalynivske, Pryvillia, Verbove, and Zlahoda. Four enemy assaults are still underway. The occupiers also carried out an airstrike near the settlements of Orly and Novoselivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, three attacks took place toward our defenders’ positions near Pryluky and Zaliznychne. Verkhnia Tersa and Huliaipilske came under airstrikes. One enemy attack is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an assault near the settlement of Shcherbaky and carried out an airstrike near the settlements of Zhovtenke, Hryhorivka, and Veselianka. No assault actions were conducted afterward.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out three assault actions toward Bilogrudyi Island and the Antonivskyi Bridge. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.