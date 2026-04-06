9 out of 100 possible: in three months, Ukraine has not implemented any of priority EU integration reforms – Transparency International Ukraine

In the first three months of 2026, Ukraine implemented only a negligible part of the so-called "Kachka–Kos plan" – a list of 10 priority EU integration reforms.

This was reported by Transparency International Ukraine, citing the results of the first "Membership Check" monitoring, Censor.NET reports.

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Progress assessment

A coalition of expert organisations assessed the implementation of this reform plan at 9 points out of a possible 100.

This includes, in particular, the following items of the plan:

Criminal justice (2 out of 20 points). Despite statements about preparing amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, the relevant draft law has not yet been made public. The closed nature of the drafting process does not allow for assessing the quality of the future changes.

Ensuring NABU’s access to independent forensic examinations (0.5 out of 10 points). The creation of a specialised Centre has not yet ensured NABU’s access to truly independent expert assessments for investigating top-level corruption, as the institution lacks the necessary safeguards against undue influence.

International experts in the HQCJ selection process (1 out of 10 points). The draft law on restoring the participation of international experts in the selection of HQCJ members has not been considered by parliament since June 2025, blocking meaningful judicial system cleansing.

Adoption of the Anti-Corruption Strategy and the State Anti-Corruption Programme by the end of June 2026 (0.5 out of 5 points). The approval process for the 2026–2030 Strategy is being delayed due to remarks from certain agencies, creating risks of undermining key reforms.

Strengthening internal control systems and whistleblower protection (0.5 out of 10 points). The State Audit Service has begun including internal control issues in its inspections. However, the Whistleblower Portal requires significant technical improvements to ensure real protection for individuals reporting abuses.

The implementation of several other items remains at an extremely low level:

Selection of the Prosecutor General (0 out of 10 points): no progress at all in revising procedures.

no progress at all in revising procedures. Appointments to senior positions in the prosecutor’s office (0.5 out of 10 points): transparent, competitive selection has not yet been restored.

transparent, competitive selection has not yet been restored. State Bureau of Investigation reform (1 out of 10 points): relevant draft laws have not been submitted for discussion.

relevant draft laws have not been submitted for discussion. New Constitutional Court judges and High Council of Justice members (1 out of 5 points): procedures are ongoing with delays, and vacancies remain unfilled.

(1 out of 5 points): procedures are ongoing with delays, and vacancies remain unfilled. Judicial integrity (2 out of 10 points): legislation does not take into account EU recommendations on verifying integrity declarations of Supreme Court judges.

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Kachka–Kos plan

It should be recalled that on 11 December 2025, a meeting of the EU Council took place in Lviv, during which Ukraine received its first accession benchmarks and agreed with the European Commission on a list of steps to restore trust in reforms.

The document received the informal name "Kachka–Kos plan" after the officials who signed it.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Wadephul discuss Ukraine’s path to EU membership. VIDEO