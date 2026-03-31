Zelenskyy and Wadephul discuss Ukraine’s path to EU membership. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, during which they discussed in detail Ukraine’s progress towards EU membership.

Zelenskyy said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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Blocking accession

Zelenskyy emphasised that the obstacles to Ukraine’s progress towards EU membership are now purely political.

"And I thank Germany for its support. Opening the clusters will certainly add momentum to moving forward in all areas of European integration and reforms. This is exactly what should motivate further joint work and coordination. A united Europe certainly has enough strength for this," the president said.

Read more: Video conference with US side is scheduled for tomorrow, — Zelenskyy

Visit to the Middle East

Zelenskyy also spoke about the results of his visit to the Middle East and the life-saving system that Ukraine has offered to the countries of the region.

"We are ready to develop such cooperation together with our partners in Europe, who have been with us from the very beginning," he added.

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