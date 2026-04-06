Status of politically exposed persons may be limited to three years, provision added to bill on taxation of parcels – Vasylevska-Smahliuk

A provision was inserted into draft law No. 15112-1 on taxation of parcels to limit the status of national public figures subject to lifetime financial monitoring to three years after the end of their term in office.

This was reported by Servant of the People MP Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, Censor.NET informs.

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Lifetime financial monitoring for officials may be scrapped

"A provision was inserted into Motovylovets’s draft law on taxation of parcels, No. 15112-1, to limit the status of national public figures subject to lifetime financial monitoring to three years after the end of their term in office," she wrote.

In addition, according to the MP, it is proposed to designate as national public figures employees of state-owned banks responsible for conducting financial monitoring.

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Financial monitoring of politically exposed persons

It should be recalled that in October 2023, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the second reading draft law No. 9296-d on strengthening financial monitoring of PEPs (politically exposed persons). It received 276 votes in favour, with none against. This was the final step before the start of EU accession talks.

On 26 October 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the EU integration law introducing lifetime financial monitoring of politically exposed persons.

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