If Russia stops strikes on our energy sector, we are ready to respond in kind – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has conveyed to Russia, through the United States, a proposal for an energy truce.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Truce proposal

"If Russia is ready to stop strikes on our energy sector, we will be ready to respond in kind. And our proposal to that effect has been passed to the Russian side through the Americans," the head of state said.

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Security guarantees

In addition, the president said that Ukraine is now working very substantively with the United States on documents concerning security guarantees.

"As agreed, Ukraine is preparing its proposals, its strengthening of the document on security guarantees. Security guarantees are the key to a real end to the war, to lasting peace, and in general to such a political and legal situation in which the war can be ended, and people can have trust in the process. It is important that our partners hear us on this and that we continue to move productively in the negotiations," Zelenskyy said.

Background

It should be recalled that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier said that the Ukrainian side was ready for a ceasefire over the Easter holidays.

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