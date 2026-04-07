Engine shortage slows production of strike drones in Ukraine – Reuters

Drone Industry

Ukraine’s strike drone programme is constrained by a shortage of mini jet engines, which are critical for long-range strikes.

As reported by Censor.NET, Reuters writes, citing a source in Ukraine’s defence sector.

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A source in Ukraine’s defence industry, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the shortage of such engines is "likely the main factor limiting the number of drones produced", calling it "a major problem for our missile programme".

Mini jet-powered drones are cheaper than missiles, making them an important tool for Ukraine in the war. At the same time, production is constrained not only by the shortage of engines but also by the materials needed to manufacture them.

Maria Popova, chief operating officer of the Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry, agreed that there is a problem with both turbojet engines for drones and the materials required for their production.

"Supplies remain limited globally, and especially in Ukraine," she noted.

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Oleksandr Kamyshin, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on defence industry, declined to comment on whether the shortage is affecting the situation.

Despite this, companies in Europe are investing in expanding capacity and launching new projects together with Ukraine. Demand for such engines is expected to rise to thousands of units per month in the near future.

Experts note that the market is developing very rapidly but is not yet keeping pace with growing demand.

Background

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of agreements with three Middle Eastern countries. According to him, the agreements provide that "over the next 10 years we will engage in co-production, building factories and production lines both in Ukraine and in those countries".

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