More than 600 attacks on TCR have been recorded since February 24, 2022: three soldiers have been killed, - National Police

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, more than 600 incidents of resistance against military personnel from the TCR and SS have been recorded. Three soldiers were killed.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this information was reported by the National Police.

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Attacks on TCR

"Since the introduction of martial law, as of April 5, 2026, the police have documented 611 incidents of resistance (assaults) against personnel of the TCR and SS while they were performing their official duties. Three members of the TCR and SS have been killed," the National Police reported.

Read more: Different approaches to mobilization are needed, but attacks on servicemen are unacceptable – Ground Forces Communications Chief Podik

Where are the most cases recorded?

According to the National Police, the highest number of attacks on TCR staff was recorded in the Kharkiv region—68 cases—followed by Kyiv—53 cases—and the Dnipropetrovsk region, where 44 such incidents have been documented since the start of the war.

In addition, according to law enforcement officials, similar incidents occurred in Volyn Oblast (38), Lviv Oblast (37), Odesa Oblast (36), Chernihiv Oblast (33), and a number of other regions of Ukraine.

See more: Wounding of TCR serviceman in Kharkiv: attacker detained. PHOTO

Trend

This refers to an increase in the number of such offenses. Specifically, 5 such incidents were recorded in 2022, and 38 in 2023.

"In 2024, 118 cases of attacks on TCR representatives were recorded, and in 2025, the total number of incidents was 341. Since the beginning of 2026, more than a hundred instances of resistance against the TCR have already been recorded," the police concluded.

Read more: If people do not go to fight, they have to be mobilized. There will be no "miracle" from changes in work of TCR, Budanov says