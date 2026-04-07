Soldier from Lviv region was sentenced to five years in prison for repeat offense of AWOL

A court in Lviv Oblast has sentenced a serviceman who left his military unit without permission on two occasions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the ruling of the Kamianka-Buzka District Court.

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What the court found

According to the case file, the soldier deserted his military unit twice between 2023 and 2025.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against him following the first incident, but he subsequently committed the offense again.

Read more: Defense Ministry prepares series of decisions for military: changes to mobilization and AWOL, terms of service, payments

A soldier's explanation

In court, the defendant pleaded guilty.

He explained that he had been mobilized in July 2023, but left his unit during a redeployment and went home.

He cited the need to be with his sick wife and child as the reason.

After returning to duty, he again left his unit without permission for the same reasons.

See more: Odesa region district TRC official promised to resolve AWOL issue for $10,000, he was detained. PHOTOS

Court ruling

The court found him guilty under Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

He was sentenced to five years in prison.

The verdict may be appealed.

See more: Police have detained two soldiers who fled their unit armed and killed two people in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS