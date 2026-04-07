MP Kunytskyi, who left abroad, declares apartment in Canada

Oleksandr Kunytskyi, a member of parliament from Servant of the People, who left Ukraine in 2024 and has not returned, has declared an apartment in Canada.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the MP’s declaration reviewed by the Chesno movement.

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What is known

According to the declaration, Kunytskyi acquired housing in Canada with an area of 43 square meters.

He stated that since 1 October 2024, he has been using this apartment free of charge. The property belongs to a foreign citizen, Yona Tian.

At the same time, the public organization notes that information about this residence was absent from his 2024 declaration.

Read more: "Servant of People" member Koriavchenko has declared Spanish apartment, which was previously reported by media

Background

As previously reported by Censor.NET, Kunytskyi has not attended sessions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for over a year.

It was also reported in October 2023 that Servant of the People MPs Artem Dmytruk and Oleksandr Kunytskyi beat a man in central Kyiv. The MPs claimed that the man attacked them first during an inspection of a call centre.

It is also known that in September 2024, Kunytskyi assaulted a man in central Kyiv.

The MP left Ukraine in September 2024 and has not returned since.

At the same time, he remains a serving MP and is a member of the parliamentary committee on law enforcement.

The declaration also states that over the past year, the MP has not received a salary from the Verkhovna Rada.

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