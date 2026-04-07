82 combat clashes recorded on front line, enemy most active in three directions, General Staff says

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has launched 82 attacks on Defence Forces positions. The heaviest fighting has been in the Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report on the frontline situation as of 4 p.m. on 7 April, Censor.NET reports.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas is ongoing.

Today, the settlements of Korenok, Hirky, Iskryskivshchyna, Starykove, Ulanove, Malushyne and Rohizne came under attack in Sumy Oblast.

In Chernihiv Oblast, the affected settlements were Halahanivka, Semenivka and Tymonovychi.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two assaults on our defenders’ positions; in addition, it carried out 40 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, two of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out one air strike, using one guided bomb.

Read more: Defence forces have struck ’Sheshkharis’ oil terminal in Novorossiysk and enemy Be-12 amphibious aircraft, — General Staff

Situation in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Southern–Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched a single assault on the positions of our units near the village of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made five attempts to improve its tactical position near the settlements of Kurylivka, Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, an enemy attack on Defence Forces positions near the settlement of Tverdokhlibove is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have repelled one attempt to advance near the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka, while two more clashes near Riznykivka are still ongoing.

According to the General Staff, in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 20 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Ivanopillia and Sofiivka.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,304,490 personnel (+940 in the past 24 hours), 11,841 tanks, 39,497 artillery systems, and 24,360 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 17 times to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Dachne, Filiia and Novopavlivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched six attacks near the settlements of Sosnivka, Sichneve and Vorone.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces successfully repelled 18 enemy attacks near the settlements of Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, Varvarivka, Huliaipilske, Sviatopetrivka, Pryluky, Hirke, Olenokostiantynivka and Zaliznychne. The enemy launched airstrikes near Vozdvyzhenske and Tavriiske. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes near the settlement of Tavriiske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted four unsuccessful assault actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge. The settlement of Stepanivka came under guided bomb strikes.

Read more: AFU have indeed regained control of area in Kharkiv region between Ambarne and Milove, - Trehubov

In other directions, there have so far been no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.