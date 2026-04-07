Defence Forces repel 26 enemy assaults in Kostiantynivka direction, 128 combat clashes recorded on front line overall – General Staff

A total of 128 combat clashes have taken place on the front line since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report on the frontline situation as of 10 p.m. on 7 April, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy carried out 43 airstrikes and dropped 145 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4,878 kamikaze drones and launched 2,321 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defence Forces repelled six enemy attacks; the enemy carried out 60 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including two using multiple launch rocket systems, and launched an air strike using one guided bomb.

Situation in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched two assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the towns of Vovchansk and Lyman.

Read more: Defence forces have struck ’Sheshkharis’ oil terminal in Novorossiysk and enemy Be-12 amphibious aircraft, — General Staff

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled five enemy assaults near the settlements of Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, and Pishchane.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance toward the settlement of Tverdokhlibove.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven occupier assaults toward Rai-Oleksandrivka, Riznykivka, and Ozerne.

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not carry out attacks in the Kramatorsk direction.

The Defence Forces successfully repelled 26 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction, near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

Read more: 41 clashes have been recorded on front line, half of them in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors, — General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Dachne, Filiia, Muravka, and Novopavlivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 93 occupiers were killed, and 64 were wounded in this direction today. One artillery piece, five vehicles, and four pieces of special equipment were destroyed. A tank, three artillery pieces, 10 vehicles, and three enemy infantry shelters were damaged. A total of 405 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried 10 times to improve their position, attacking near the settlements of Sosnivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Kalynivske, Sichneve, and Vorone. The outskirts of the settlement of Velykomykhailivka came under airstrikes.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 23 occupier attacks took place near the settlements of Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, Varvarivka, Huliaipilske, Sviatopetrivka, Pryluky, Hirke, Olenokostiantynivka, and Zaliznychne. The enemy launched airstrikes near Vozdvyzhenske and Tavriiske.

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In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes near the settlement of Tavriiske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders successfully stopped five assault actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge. The settlement of Stepanivka came under guided bomb strikes.