Ukrainian maker of Flamingo is developing cheaper alternative to Patriot – Reuters

Ukrainian company Fire Point, known as the manufacturer of the Flamingo cruise missile, is working on a new air defence system that could become a cheaper alternative to US-made Patriot systems.

As reported by Censor.NET, Reuters said this.

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What is known about the development

According to the company’s co-founder and chief designer, Denys Shtiliierman, the main goal is to significantly reduce the cost of intercepting ballistic missiles.

The aim is to bring the cost down to less than $1 million per target.

Read more: Ukraine to receive modern Tridon air defense systems from Sweden to counter Shaheds

Why it matters

At present, Patriot systems remain a key tool for countering ballistic missiles, but their use is expensive.

According to the developer, destroying a single target often requires two or three missiles, each costing several million dollars.

In addition, access to these systems is becoming more difficult due to high demand, particularly because of their active use in the Gulf region.

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When results are expected

The company plans to carry out the first interception of a ballistic missile with the new system by the end of 2027.

Fire Point is holding talks with European partners on developing the new system.

The company is interested in cooperation in the following areas:

radar technologies;

guidance systems;

communications.

Potential partners include European manufacturers with strong radar solutions, including Weibel, Hensoldt, SAAB, and Thales.

If successful, the project could significantly change the approach to air defence, making it much more affordable and effective for Ukraine and its allies.

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