Ukraine to receive modern Tridon air defense systems from Sweden to counter Shaheds

Ukraine will receive modern Tridon Mk2 air defense systems from Sweden, which will help counter Shahed drones and other aerial threats more effectively.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known about the assistance

Sweden will allocate €400 million for the procurement of these systems – nearly one-third of the new €1.2 billion military aid package announced in February.

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System characteristics

The Tridon Mk2 is a mobile medium-range air defense system first presented in 2024.

The system is capable of operating in all weather conditions – both day and night. One of its key advantages is the relatively low cost per shot.

The system can simultaneously counter a wide range of threats:

strike and reconnaissance UAVs;

aircraft and helicopters;

cruise missiles.

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System armament

The Tridon Mk2 is equipped with a 40mm Bofors 40 Mk4 automatic cannon capable of engaging targets at a range of up to 12 km.

The rate of fire reaches up to 300 rounds per minute, with the option to reduce it to 200 rounds to conserve ammunition and adapt to combat tasks.

The system uses programmable airburst munitions that detonate in front of the target, creating a cloud of fragments. This significantly increases the effectiveness of destroying drones and missiles.

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System mobility

The system can be mounted on various platforms, including tracked armored all-terrain vehicles such as the BvS 10 or Scania trucks.

Thanks to electric drives, it can be easily integrated with different carriers, making it more versatile compared to similar systems.

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