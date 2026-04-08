Ukraine and Russia are effectively "haggling" over few square kilometers of territory, - Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance commented on the progress of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing The Guardian.

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What is known?

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, Vance said that the U.S. was "disappointed in many political leaders in Europe," who, in his words, "do not seem particularly interested in resolving this specific conflict."

According to the U.S. vice president, the work will continue, but Ukraine and Russia must also take appropriate steps.

Read more: Trump clearly said that Putin had no right to invade Ukraine, we will try to stop it, - Vance

"What I would like to say to both Russians and Ukrainians is this: right now, you know, we are essentially haggling over a few square kilometers of territory on one side or the other. Is it worth losing hundreds of thousands more young Russian and Ukrainian men over this?

Is it worth a few more months or even years of high energy prices and economic devastation? We believe the answer is obviously no. But, you know, it takes two to tango," he said.

Vance added that the U.S. can only "open the door," while "Russians and Ukrainians must walk through it themselves."

Read more: Ending hostilities is in interest of both Ukraine and Russia. Negotiations needed – Vance