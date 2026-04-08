Chernov’s film "2000 Metres to Andriivka" has received six Emmy Award nominations

The documentary film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" by Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov has received six nominations for the 47th News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report from Ukrinform, this is mentioned in the list of nominees released by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

According to the list, the film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" has been nominated in the following categories:

"The best film about current events,"

"Best Documentary,"

"Best Screenplay: Documentary Film,"

"Best Director: Documentary Film,"

"Best Cinematography: Documentary,"

"Best Editing: Documentary Film."

Chernov’s film will compete in the "Best Documentary" category against the following films: "Black Snow," "Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time," "Life After," "Love + War," "Prime Minister," "Turning Point: The Vietnam War," and "Union."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the nominees for this year’s Emmy Awards in the "News and Documentary" category were selected from among more than 2,000 works that premiered in 2025. The films were evaluated by more than 900 television and digital media professionals specializing in news and documentary filmmaking.

"This year's nominees in the 'Documentary Film' category showcase an extraordinary variety of storytelling approaches—ranging from deeply personal stories to large-scale historical investigations," said Christine Chin, head of the award jury for this category.

NATAS CEO Adam Sharp stated that the 2026 nominees represent a wide range of voices and perspectives "that are shaping the future of news and documentary filmmaking."

"In a time of constant change, their work helps deepen public understanding and conveys important stories to their audience with relevance and insight," Sharp said.

The 47th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented at two evening ceremonies in New York on May 27 and 28.

Read more: Film "2000 Metres to Andriivka" by director Chernov received award from Directors Guild of America

What is the movie "2000 Meters to Andriivka" about?

The documentary chronicles the liberation of the village of Andriivka near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region in September 2023. In particular, it highlights the efforts of Ukrainian soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who had to fight their way through a heavily fortified forest to liberate Andriivka. Fierce battles for Ukrainian territory were taking place at that time.

The filmmakers combined their own footage, video from Ukrainian soldiers' body cameras, and moments of personal reflection in the film.

This is a collaborative project by Oscar-winning director and Pulitzer Prize winner Mstyslav Chernov and Associated Press photographer Alex Babenko.

The film's score was composed by two-time Grammy Award-winning composer and music producer Sam Slater, who also wrote the music for the films "Chernobyl" and "Joker."

What happened before?