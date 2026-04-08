43 combat engagements recorded on front since start of day: enemy presses hardest in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

A total of 43 combat engagements have taken place since the start of Wednesday, 8 April, as Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Defence Forces.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas is ongoing. Today, the settlements of Iskryskivshchyna, Bachivsk, Atynske, Stukalivka, Neskuchne, Rohizne, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Korenok, Vasylivske and Khodyne in the Sumy region came under fire. Svarkove and Fotovyzh were hit by air strikes.

Read more: Enemy tried to break through state border in Kharkiv region, - JFO

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched a single assault on our defenders’ positions; in addition, it carried out 38 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, three of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched four assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the towns of Synelnykove, Prylipka and Lyman.

on the positions of our units in the areas around the towns of Synelnykove, Prylipka and Lyman. In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy twice attempted to improve its tactical position towards the settlements of Novoosynove and Novoplatonivka.

Read more: AFU have indeed regained control of area in Kharkiv region between Ambarne and Milove, - Trehubov

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, one combat engagement with the enemy took place near Hrekivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the start of the day, our defenders have stopped one attempt to advance towards Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once towards Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 12 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Muravka and Filiia, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka and Serhiivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched one offensive action towards Lisne.

Read more: General Staff confirms hit on Russian Burevestnik-type frigate in Krasnodar Krai

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces successfully repelled nine enemy attacks towards the settlements of Pryluky, Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, and Varvarivka. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Lisne, Nove Pole, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Shyroke, and Charivne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

towards the settlements of Pryluky, Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, and Varvarivka. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Lisne, Nove Pole, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Shyroke, and Charivne. One combat engagement is still ongoing. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out air strikes on areas near the settlements of Veseleanka and Kushuhum.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted three unsuccessful assault actions towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes have been recorded in the situation in other directions so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been observed.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear," the General Staff added.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of the war – approximately 1,306,500 personnel (+1,030 in the last 24 hours), 11,846 tanks, 39,625 artillery systems, 24,368 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS