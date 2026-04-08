Russian invaders may target Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv – Palisa

Russian invaders may target Zaporizhzhia, the Kherson region, and Mykolaiv.

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Pavlo Palisa, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia's plans

According to him, Russia plans to intensify its offensive in the Southern direction, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia region, with the prospect of expanding hostilities to the Kherson region and, subsequently, to the Mykolaiv region.

At the same time, Russia's primary focus this year is on Donbas. Despite ambitious plans, the enemy currently lacks sufficient resources to implement them, and their advances are only of a tactical nature, Palisa stated.

As a reminder, Palisa previously stated that Russian invaders plan to create a new buffer zone in the Vinnytsia region. However, they currently lack the strength to realize this.

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