Russia has redeployed marines to Huliaipole direction and is building up forces, Voloshyn says

Russian troops are reinforcing their grouping in the southern directions, in particular in the Huliaipole direction, by redeploying marine units and military equipment.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrinform said this citing Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn.

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According to him, the situation at the front remains difficult, but without sharp changes. The enemy continues assault operations, shelling and the use of aircraft.

Details

Since the start of the day, more than a dozen and a half combat engagements have been recorded in the Prydniprovske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Oleksandrivka directions.

The Defense Forces are conducting active reconnaissance, detecting and eliminating enemy infiltration groups.

Read more: AFU thwarted Russian strategic offensive that enemy planned for this March – Zelenskyy

According to Voloshyn, Russia has already redeployed the 40th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet to the Huliaipole direction. This unit had previously sustained losses during assaults in the areas of Varvarivka and Pryluky.

In addition, according to intelligence data, Russia plans to redeploy the 55th Marine Division to the temporarily occupied territories, where it is being reinforced with reserves from the 5th Army.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Huliaipole, - DeepState. MAP

The redeployment of an additional grouping of Marines is also expected, together with about 250 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

Context

Russian forces are trying to build up their troops in areas of active combat operations, but Ukrainian units are holding their positions and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In particular, enemy attacks in the areas of Zaliznychne, Myrne and Charivne near Huliaipole have brought no result.

Ukrainian troops control key positions and ensure logistics and ammunition supplies, which makes it possible to hold back enemy advances.

Read more: Enemy advances in two settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions – DeepState. MAPS