Since beginning of invasion, 147 media workers have died, 28 journalists are in captivity – NUJU

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 147 media workers have died, at least 21 of them while performing their professional duties. Another 28 Ukrainian journalists remain in captivity.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Serhii Tomilenko, during a meeting of the Temporary Commission of Inquiry of the Verkhovna Rada.

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Scale of losses

According to him, in 2025 alone, 160 attacks and threats against media workers were recorded.

Among them:

70 cases involved the physical destruction of editorial and journalists' property.

At the same time, these figures are not final, as complete information on all cases of persecution is still unavailable

See more: PACE called on Russia to release 26 Ukrainian journalists from captivity. PHOTOS

Journalists as targets

Tomilenko emphasized that the Russian occupiers perceive independent media as a direct threat.

According to him, even a "Press" marking can make a journalist a target.

In this regard, media workers are urged not to use such identification marks on body armor and equipment while working at the front

Read more: 28 Ukrainian journalists and media workers still remain in Russian captivity

Discussion with international partners

This issue was also discussed with OSCE representatives.

On the one hand, international norms stipulate that a journalist must identify themselves as a media representative.

On the other hand, in the Ukrainian reality, this can pose a mortal danger.

"The issue of identification means death," Tomilenko emphasized.

See more: Kyiv bids farewell at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery to slain journalists Olena Hubanova and Yevhen Karmazin. PHOTOS