Attack on judge in Dnipro: four suspects arrested without right to bail

The court has ordered preventive measures for the suspects involved in the attack on a judge in the city of Dnipro — detention without the right to post bail.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

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Which preventive measures were chosen

At the request of the prosecutor of the Pravoberezhna District Procuracy of Dnipro, the court ordered preventive measures for four suspects in the attack on a district court judge — detention without the right to post bail for a term of 60 days.

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Another accomplice identified

Additionally, during investigative and operational-search activities, another person involved in the aforementioned crime was identified and notified of suspicion under similar articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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Background