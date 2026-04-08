Attack on judge in Dnipro: four suspects arrested without right to bail
The court has ordered preventive measures for the suspects involved in the attack on a judge in the city of Dnipro — detention without the right to post bail.
This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.
Which preventive measures were chosen
At the request of the prosecutor of the Pravoberezhna District Procuracy of Dnipro, the court ordered preventive measures for four suspects in the attack on a district court judge — detention without the right to post bail for a term of 60 days.
Another accomplice identified
Additionally, during investigative and operational-search activities, another person involved in the aforementioned crime was identified and notified of suspicion under similar articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Background
- It was previously reported that on March 13, unidentified individuals attacked a judge of the Industrialnyi District Court of Dnipro. The judge is in the hospital with a severe head injury.
- On April 6, it was reported that law enforcement officers detained suspects in the attack on the judge of the Industrialnyi District Court of Dnipro.
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