Iran blocked Strait of Hormuz again due to Israeli strikes

Iran halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following massive Israeli airstrikes on targets in Lebanon.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is detailed in a Euronews report.

Tehran's decision effectively blocks maritime traffic in the region, jeopardizing the recent agreement on a two-week truce between Iran and the United States, which envisioned the restoration of shipping to stabilize global energy prices.

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Large-scale Israeli strike on Lebanon

The Israeli military announced the largest coordinated strike in the current war. Within ten minutes, over 100 Hezbollah targets were hit in Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Beqaa Valley.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, at least 112 people were killed, and another 837 were wounded. IDF representatives claim they targeted command centers and militant rocket launchers.

"Aggression against Lebanon is aggression against Iran," stated the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, General Seyed Majid Mousavi, warning of preparations for a "harsh response."

For its part, the Hezbollah group noted that it is giving mediators a chance to secure a truce but does not consider itself bound to adhere to the agreements as Israel continues its attacks.

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Fragile truce between Iran and the U.S