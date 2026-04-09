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Russian forces have advanced in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, - DeepState

DeepState has recorded the advance of Russian troops near Petropavlivka and Stupochky

Russian troops have advanced near Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region and Stupochky in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy has advanced near Petropavlivka (Kupianskyi district, Kharkiv region) and Stupochky (Kramatorskyi district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Updated maps

Russian Federation’s advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: what is known
Russian Federation’s advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: what is known

Read more: Occupiers advance in Hryshyne and near Kotlyne – DeepState. MAPS

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Donetsk region (5983) Kharkiv region (1814) Kramatorskyy district (1054) Kupiansk district (533) Stupochky (9) Petropavlivka (9) DeepState (519)
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