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Russian forces have advanced in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, - DeepState
Russian troops have advanced near Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region and Stupochky in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the DeepState project.
"The enemy has advanced near Petropavlivka (Kupianskyi district, Kharkiv region) and Stupochky (Kramatorskyi district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
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