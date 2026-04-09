Russian forces have advanced in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, - DeepState

Russian troops have advanced near Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region and Stupochky in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy has advanced near Petropavlivka (Kupianskyi district, Kharkiv region) and Stupochky (Kramatorskyi district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

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