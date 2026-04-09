Ukrainian air defense shoots down 99 enemy UAVs out of 119 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of April 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with 119 UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down and neutralized 99 enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Launches recorded from the following directions:

Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation;

Gvardeyskoye – Temporary Occupied Territory of Crimea;

Donetsk.

Air defense operations at night

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 119 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Sixteen strike UAVs were recorded striking 11 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at four locations.

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