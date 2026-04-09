Names of those killed in Russian strike on bus in centre of Nikopol released. PHOTO

The names of all four people who died when a Russian drone struck a passenger bus in the centre of Nikopol have been released.

According toCensor.NET, this was reported by NikopolNews – the victims of the attack were civilians of various ages who were on the bus at the time of the morning strike.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Who died

Among the dead:

84-year-old Valentyna Kozhushana worked in the energy sector for many years. She was known as a responsible and conscientious worker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother to four grandchildren.

72-year-old Maria Bondar – dedicated her entire life to working in the library at the ‘Elektrometallurg’ stadium. For many, she was the person who opened up the world of knowledge and supported those around her.

56-year-old Natalia Chernyshova worked in the statistics department of a medical facility. Colleagues remember her as a caring and responsible person who was always there to help others.

53-year-old Roman Dyatlov – an employee of the ‘Centravis’ company. He is described as a kind, sincere and reliable person who always supported his colleagues.

See more: UAV attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Nikopol, Pavlohrad and Synelnykove under UAV attack, casualties reported. PHOTOS

What led up to it

Russian troops attacked the centre of Nikopol in the morning, during rush hour, hitting a passenger bus, reports Censor.NET.

Four people were killed in the strike, and dozens more were injured.