Enemy actively attacks in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions, 64 attacks since start of day – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of enemy attacks has reached 64.

This is stated in the AFU General Staff’s report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The aggressor is shelling border areas. Today, the following settlements in the Sumy region came under attack: Budky, Bachivsk, Khliborob, Tovstodubove, Korenok, Rohizne, Volfyne, Stepanivka, Ryzhivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Chervone, Shalyhyne, Vorozhba, Starykove, and Prohres; Dibrova and Liskivshchyna in the Chernihiv region.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two air strikes using three KABs and fired 47 rounds at populated areas and our troops’ positions, two of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern- Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy has twice attempted to improve its position in the area of Vovchanski Khutory. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched four assaults near Petropavlivka and Novoosynove.

Read more: General Staff confirms hit on Russian Burevestnik-type frigate in Krasnodar Krai

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops are repelling three attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Tverdokhlibove, and Lyman. All three assault actions are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, no enemy attempts to advance were recorded.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked once near Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 19 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Two assault actions are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 18 times to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Ivanivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Molodetske and Novopidhorodne. Three enemy assault actions are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times toward the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Vorone, and Zlahoda. The occupiers also carried out an airstrike near Oleksandrivka.

See more: 43 combat engagements recorded on front since start of day: enemy presses hardest in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, there were ten attacks toward our defenders’ positions near Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Hirke, Huliaipilske, and Staroukrainka. Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Viktorivka, Zelena Dibrova, Krynivka, Samiilivka, Barvinivka, Shyroke and Liubytske came under airstrikes. Three enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct assault actions and carried out an airstrike near the settlement of Balabyne.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy launched three assault actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge. One engagement is ongoing.

In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Read more: AFU repel 24 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 131 combat engagements on front line in total – General Staff