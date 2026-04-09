Zelenskyy slams Vance’s remarks about "bargaining over few square kilometers"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to US Vice President JD Vance’s remarks about possible territorial compromises in the war with Russia.

Censor.NET reports that he said this during a briefing.

The head of state stressed that the US official is not involved in the negotiation process between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, and that such statements require a deeper understanding of the situation.

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Zelenskyy’s position on Vance’s remarks

The president stressed that the issue of Ukraine’s territorial integrity cannot be viewed in a simplified way. He noted that even small plots of land have strategic and state significance.

"With all due respect, the vice president is not involved in the negotiations between the United States, Ukraine and Russia. And I think that if he and other officials were involved, they would better understand what the territory of Ukraine means," Zelenskyy said.

He also added that Ukrainian territories are sovereign and that their status cannot be a subject of bargaining.

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Context of the US vice president’s statement

Earlier, during a visit to Hungary, JD Vance questioned the point of disputes between Ukraine and Russia over "a few square kilometers."

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, Vance also said that the United States is "frustrated with many political leaders in Europe" who do not seem particularly interested in resolving this particular conflict.

According to the US vice president, the work will continue, but Ukraine and Russia must take the appropriate steps.

Zelenskyy reacted to JD Vance’s trip to Hungary ahead of the elections and called it "unhelpful."

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