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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of April 9 – Air Force (updated)
Russia is continuing to attack Ukraine with strike drones.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Movement of enemy drones
At 7:03 p.m. — Odesa region: UAV heading toward Maiaky.
At 7:14 p.m. — UAV heading toward Odesa from the northwest.
At 7:17 p.m. — UAV heading toward Sumy from the south.
Updated information
At 8:49 p.m. — UAV heading toward Vylkove (Odesa region) from the Black Sea.
Updated information
At 9:31 p.m. — guided aerial bombs were launched toward the Sumy region.
During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!
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