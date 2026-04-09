Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of April 9 – Air Force (updated)

Russia is continuing to attack Ukraine with strike drones.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 7:03 p.m. — Odesa region: UAV heading toward Maiaky.

At 7:14 p.m. — UAV heading toward Odesa from the northwest.

At 7:17 p.m. — UAV heading toward Sumy from the south.

Updated information

At 8:49 p.m. — UAV heading toward Vylkove (Odesa region) from the Black Sea.

Updated information

At 9:31 p.m. — guided aerial bombs were launched toward the Sumy region.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

Read more: In March, Russian Federation’s total losses rose by 29% thanks to Ukrainian USF units, – Syrskyi