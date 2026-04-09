Strikes on Russian oil terminals strengthen Ukraine’s position in negotiations – Budanov

Strikes on Russian oil terminals strengthen Ukraine’s position in negotiations with Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov said this during a briefing at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine.

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Strengthening Ukraine’s position

Asked whether strikes on Russian oil terminals affect the negotiation process, Budanov said: "They definitely do. That is already obvious."

At the same time, Budanov said that whether Russia’s position is changing under the impact of these strikes is a debatable issue.

Read more: Ukraine has received a request from its partners not to strike Russian oil refineries, — Budanov

"At the next talks with them, I think we will hear many new things. In any case, this significantly strengthens our position and does not make it, so to speak, weak. We must do everything to ensure that our winning position is strengthened. And any means of achieving the goal are justified and correct," he stressed.

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Background

Earlier, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukraine’s foreign partners had asked for strikes on Russian oil refineries to be suspended amid rising energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East.