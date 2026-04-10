Zelenskyy on negotiations: US has kind of domestic political deadline – roughly August

If the war continues, Russia will be forced to step up its mobilisation, including extending it to Moscow and St Petersburg.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, reports Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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"An escalation of the war means even greater mobilisation on their part. It means people from Moscow and St Petersburg going to the front – and corpses returning to Moscow and St Petersburg. In other words, the major cities that he previously tried to bypass with mobilisation, he will no longer be able to bypass. This could be one scenario," the head of state explained.

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According to the president, 20–25% of people in Russia do not want the war to end. Therefore, peace talks may provoke outrage among them.

"If Russia chooses the path of de-escalation, then I believe there will be a trilateral meeting. And they will try to hold it in April, May or June. I think these are key months for them. And I think it will be very difficult for us until September.

In my view, the Americans will not give anyone more time regarding this dialogue. From the start of summer, the US will focus even more on domestic affairs – the elections. And I think they have a sort of domestic political deadline – roughly August," he added.

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Zelenskyy added that political and diplomatic pressure may be exerted on Ukraine at this time, running parallel to an intensification of Russian attacks on the front line.

"But we understand what Ukraine’s national interests are and what can guarantee our security. It is important that there is sufficient pressure on Russia during this period. For example, our partners could hold an absolutely unprecedented, historic, watershed and, in a certain sense, victorious NATO summit this year.

But it depends on them, on what they are actually prepared for and whether they take a responsible approach to the threats that are directed not against any one country, but against everyone," he concluded.

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