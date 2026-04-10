Defrauded serviceman out of more than UAH 600,000 for "treatment": former law enforcement officer and his accomplice exposed – SBI. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A former law enforcement officer from Kremenchuk and his accomplice have been served with notices of suspicion for defrauding a serviceman out of more than UAH 600,000.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

Due to health problems, the man was planning to undergo treatment and obtain the status of being fit for military service with restrictions. He was advised to contact an acquaintance in law enforcement who allegedly had "connections" among doctors.

The suspect immediately named his "price" — $20,000 and insisted on an initial payment. The serviceman handed him nearly $12,000.

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Later, an accomplice joined the scheme, the former officer’s godmother of his child, who promised to arrange hospitalization and the processing of the necessary medical documents. For this, she received another nearly $3,000.

It was established that the woman arranged meetings near the hospital, but postponed them every time, citing fabricated reasons. At the same time, she kept assuring him that, "on paper," the serviceman was supposedly already undergoing treatment. She later stopped responding, while her accomplice refused to return the money.

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What they face

The law enforcement officer, who has already been dismissed from service, and his accomplice have been notified of their status as suspects in a case of large-scale fraud (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Under this article, they face up to 8 years’ imprisonment.

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